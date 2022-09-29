A Hit-and-Run Death in the US and an Indian-Origin Family's Quest for Justice

Devesh Samtani, an Indian-origin student, was 18 years old when he was hit by a car in the Hamptons in the United States last year.

The family of Samtani, who live in Hong Kong, were all set to get him settled at New York University, where he had been admitted to study economics, but that was not to be.

On the night of 10 August 2021, Samtani left a party with his cousin, Kabir Kurani, and was trying to book an Uber to go to the latter's home when suddenly an SUV mowed him down, and sped off into the darkness of night.

Kurani rushed his cousin to the hospital, where he died three days later.