Indian American Re-Elected As US' Charlotte City Councillor At-Large

Indian American Dimple Ajmera has been re-elected to the position of Councillor at the Charlotte, North Carolina City Council. Previously, she was elected for the same position in 2017 when she became the first Asian-American and youngest woman to be elected to the Charlotte City Council.

Ajmera won against fellow Democrat Braxton Winston in the at-large race held on 27 July, 2022, with 16.55 percent of the votes as opposed to Winston's 16.3 percent, as per Charlotte city's local media reports.

Ajmera took to Twitter to express her gratitude towards the voters of Charlotte city and promised to work towards addressing pressing issues such as crime and congestion.