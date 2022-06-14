Indian American Reappointed to Top University Position by Texas Governor
AK Mago, who hails from Haryana, had received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman in 2010 and the Padma Shri in 2014.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Indian American businessperson Ashok Kumar Mago as a member to the Board of Regents of the University of North Texas System, the governing body for the University of North Texas System.
Mago, who hails from Haryana, had received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, which is the highest award given to persons of Indian origin living abroad, in 2010 and the Padma Shri in 2014. He made significant contributions to set up the Senate India Caucus, the only country specific caucus in the US.
An Illustrious Career
A distinguished alumnus of Leadership Dallas, a leadership development program by the Dallas Regional Chamber and the University of Texas at Dallas, Mago received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Delhi and a Masters of Business Administration from UTD.
The founding chairperson of the US-Indian Chamber (formerly the Greater Dallas Indo-American Chamber), Mago was appointed for a second consecutive term.
The Indian American is a board member of the North Texas Primary Care Clinic, Salvation Army of North Texas Advisory Board and the University of Texas Southwestern Summons Cancer Community Advisory Board. He has previously served as a member of the Dallas Regional Chamber Board and Executive Board and as Director of the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Board.
He has also previously served as the Dallas Plan and Zoning Commission Commissioner and was the governor of the District 2X1 Lions Club International.
Besides Mago, Governor Greg Abbott also appointed Lindy Rydman, Co-Owner of Spec’s Wines, Spirits and Finer Foods and Laura Wright, who has served as Chair of the UNT System Board of Regents since 2019.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.