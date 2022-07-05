Indian-American Billionaire on Forbes' List of America’s Richest Self-Made Women
Jayshree Ullal is the CEO of Arista Networks, an American computer networking company.
Indian-American Jayshree Ullal, CEO of Arista Networks, an American computer networking company, and a member of the board of directors of Snowflake, a new cloud computing firm, was ranked near the top of Forbes’ eighth annual list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women, with a net worth of $1.7 billion as of May 2022.
The list, released in June 2022, ranks her at #15, below Alice Schwartz, co-founder of Bio-Rad Laboratories, and above reality TV star Kim Kardashian.
Ullal was born in London in 1961 and raised in New Delhi. She studied electrical engineering at San Francisco State University and engineering management at Santa Clara University, after which she joined the Arista team when it made no revenue and had less than 50 employees.
In 2008, she was named president and CEO of the company.
According to the company’s website, “She led the company to a historic and successful IPO in June 2014 from zero to a multibillion-dollar business.” Forbes estimated that Ullal owns around 5% of Arista's stock, some of which is reserved for her two children, niece, and nephew.
Other notable Indian-Americans on the list include Neerja Sethi, the co-founder of Syntel, at #24; Neha Narkhede, co-founder and former CTO of Confluent, at #57; former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi at #85; and Reshma Shetty, co-founder of Ginkgo Bioworks, at #97.
(With inputs from Livemint and Forbes.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.