Indian-American Billionaire on Forbes' List of America’s Richest Self-Made Women

According to the company’s website, “She led the company to a historic and successful IPO in June 2014 from zero to a multibillion-dollar business.” Forbes estimated that Ullal owns around 5% of Arista's stock, some of which is reserved for her two children, niece, and nephew.

Other notable Indian-Americans on the list include Neerja Sethi, the co-founder of Syntel, at #24; Neha Narkhede, co-founder and former CTO of Confluent, at #57; former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi at #85; and Reshma Shetty, co-founder of Ginkgo Bioworks, at #97.

(With inputs from Livemint and Forbes.)