Why Are Most Indian American CEOs Men? Desi Women Allying to Push Glass Ceiling

"Indian American men (CEOs/corporate leaders) have definitely made a name for themselves. One can seek inspiration, but it hasn’t helped South Asian American women. In fact, being clubbed together is a bit of a detriment, because the perception is that South Asian women are equally successful and we don’t have challenges. We are not seen as disadvantaged!" says Mythili Sankaran, the CEO and co-founder of Neythri (a global community of South Asian professional women), referring to why being in the 'model' Indian American community does not make it any easier for women aspiring for the corporate top.

She goes on to explain socio-cultural challenges South Asian American women executives face. "There is a stereotypical, cultural expectation that irrespective of academic and career credentials, we are expected to be the model wife, daughter, daughter-in-law, mother, etc. American women don’t face such expectations! Many of us fall for that. The onus on us is very high," says the San Francisco Bay Area-based Sankaran.