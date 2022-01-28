ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Family Found Frozen to Death Near Canada-US Border Identified

The four have been identified as residents of Dingucha village in Kalol tehsil of Gujarat's Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

The four members of an Indian family that froze to death at the United States-Canada border on 19 January have been identified as residents of Dingucha village in Kalol tehsil of Gujarat's Gandhinagar, authorities informed on Friday, 28 January.

The four have been identified as Jagdish Patel (39), his wife Vaishali Patel (37), their daughter Vihangi Patel (11), and their son Dharmik Patel (3), the High Commission of India, Ottawa, said in a statement.

The family was part of a group of 11 individuals from Gujarat who were on their route to cross into the US as part of a human smuggling operation but froze to death in a failed crossing attempt during a blizzard.

