Trump Endorses Children's Book By Indian-American, Starring 'King Donald'
Trump pushes for children's book "The Plot Against The King" by Indian American, Kash Patel, to be used in schools.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump praised a children's book written by his former aide, Kash Patel, titled "The Plot Against The King" which features a conflict between characters "Hillary Queenton" and "King Donald."
Trump hopes that the book is discussed in every school across the country. The storyline written by Trump's Indian-American associate is based on an allegedly false claim that the Steele dossier prompted an FBI investigation into the role of Russia in the results of 2016 election, according to a news report by Independent.
On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump called the book "a true story about the Russia Collusion Hoax, written for children."
"Live the tale thru the eyes of great characters like the handsome King Donald and Kash the Wizard. This story showcases how Hillary Queenton and a Shifty Knight tried to destroy our democracy, but truth and the MAGA King prevailed."Donald Trump, Former US President, wrote on his Truth Social media profile.
The 35-page book gives a revised account of the investigation that marked the first two years of the Trump presidency by using children's fictional characters as tools. Patel depicts himself as a wizard who apparently uncovers how "the King" Trump was wrongly accused of "cheating" in order to take the throne--read, presidency, according to a news report by The Guardian.
The wizard Patel in the book then lets the "kingdom" know that "the king, King Donald, is innocent" and "did not work with the Russonians" which is a term that the book uses to refer to Russia.
The book claims that Trump, the king, was falsely accused of cheating by a "shifty knight", which is a reference to the Democratic chair of the intelligence committee, Adam Schiff.
Patel writes that he found evidence that the "Keeper Komey", a refernece to former FBI director James Comey, put slugs in the "steel" box because of "Hillary Queenton", who also wanted the throne, a clear reference to Clinton.
Fact or Fiction
Let's take a step out of the fantastical world and go back in recent history to understand what happened during the first two years of Trump's presidency.
The FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign after George Papadopulos, a foreign policy adviser, told an Australian diplomat that Russia had political "dirt" on Hillary Clinton prior to the 2016 presidential election, according to The Guardian.
However, the Steele Dossier reached the FBI investigation about a year after the 2016 election. At the time, the Republican House intelligence committee for which Patel worked, failed to find any evidence to support Trump's claim.
Patel has risen through the tanks from being a staffer on the Republican staff of the House intelligence committee and was eventually promoted to Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense.
His book "The Plot Against the King" is making waves across the country along with Trump's endorsement and the marketing strategy of the publisher Brave Books.
Brave Books is a company that claims that its mission is to prepare children to fight against lies primarily by portraying different current affairs with the help of fantastical characters.
However, the key is to know who the authors are and what agenda they bring into the creation of several books like "The Plot Against the King."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.