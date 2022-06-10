Trump Endorses Children's Book By Indian-American, Starring 'King Donald'

Let's take a step out of the fantastical world and go back in recent history to understand what happened during the first two years of Trump's presidency.

The FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign after George Papadopulos, a foreign policy adviser, told an Australian diplomat that Russia had political "dirt" on Hillary Clinton prior to the 2016 presidential election, according to The Guardian.

However, the Steele Dossier reached the FBI investigation about a year after the 2016 election. At the time, the Republican House intelligence committee for which Patel worked, failed to find any evidence to support Trump's claim.

Patel has risen through the tanks from being a staffer on the Republican staff of the House intelligence committee and was eventually promoted to Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense.

His book "The Plot Against the King" is making waves across the country along with Trump's endorsement and the marketing strategy of the publisher Brave Books.

Brave Books is a company that claims that its mission is to prepare children to fight against lies primarily by portraying different current affairs with the help of fantastical characters.

However, the key is to know who the authors are and what agenda they bring into the creation of several books like "The Plot Against the King."