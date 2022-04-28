British Govt’s Ethics Advisor Clears Finance Minister Rishi Sunak of Breach
The British government's ethics advisor said on Wednesday, 27 April, that he had cleared finance minister Rishi Sunak of breaching ministerial codes after investigating his family's tax affairs.
A controversy erupted after Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy claimed a non-domicile status, which permits her not to pay taxes from her earnings outside the UK.
The embattled Cabinet minister was also slapped with a fine for being allegedly involved in parties held at 10 Downing Street amid COVID-19 restrictions in the country.
Sunak, the country's Chancellor of the Exchequer, earlier this month had asked the adviser on ministerial standards, Christopher Geidt, to review whether he followed all the rules after revelations about his family's financial affairs stoked political controversy.
Geidt wrote, "I advise that the requirements of the ministerial code have been adhered to by the Chancellor, and that he has been assiduous in meeting his obligations and in engaging with this investigation."
