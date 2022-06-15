Battle For The Authentic Achaar: Brooklyn Delhi's or Trader Joe's Recipe

Several Indian American consumers choose to go to mom-and-pop Indian stores in their respective neighbourhoods as opposed to a chain store such as Trader Joe’s especially for international food items. If they have to buy basic groceries, they prefer Trader Joe’s. But, if they are wanting to cook something Indian, they venture out seeking a traditional Indian store.

Rena Verma, a New York resident said she had seen Trader Joe’s “Indian Style Garlic Achaar Sauce” and believed it was Brooklyn Delhi’s product itself.

Herself a supporter of small businesses, Verma said that she would recommend companies like Trader Joe’s to partner with small businesses and offer a variety of authentic international foods.

“Perhaps, they can offer different spice levels and not only sell sauces but also actual Indian spices such as turmeric and garam masala that you can use in cooking,” said Verma.

That would be a way to make the authentic taste of Indian cuisine available for all, Verma added.

As an entrepreneur and businesswoman, Agarwal urges Indian Americans across the US to start pursuing their passion immediately, even if it means putting in extra hours.

“Seek out other entrepreneurs in your space to build community. Don’t be afraid to fail, you learn the most from your mistakes,” Agarwal said.