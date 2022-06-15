Battle For The Authentic Achaar: Brooklyn Delhi's or Trader Joe's Recipe
Brooklyn Delhi's Chitra Agarwal shares her authentic Indian recipes and how Trader Joe's achaar is "watered down"
With a passion for food running through her veins, Chitra Agarwal blended her love for cooking with her expertise in marketing. This Indian-origin culinary expert launched Brooklyn Delhi, a US-based Indian food brand that brings authentic Indian condiments to kitchens in the US.
Agarwal was working on her first cookbook titled Vibrant India: Fresh Vegetarian Recipes from Bangalore to Brooklyn when she decided to quit her full-time job in marketing and pursue her true passion full-time. It all started with Achar, an Indian pantry staple, sometimes also referred to as Indian pickle.
“I had been writing, teaching, and serving food inspired by my Indian-American identity since 2009 and in 2014 I decided to bring the recipes I was creating to a wider audience through Brooklyn Delhi.”Chitra Agarwal, Brooklyn Delhi CEO, told The Quint
Agarwal’s achaar recipe is her own creation inspired by her North Indian and South Indian heritage. She said her recipe has 75 percent less sodium and no artificial preservatives compared to the other varieties sold by leading brands in Indian stores across the country.
“I started making my own versions from a lot of the fruits and vegetables that we got in our farmshare,” Agarwal said.
Preserving the traditional recipes is integral to Brooklyn Delhi’s ethos. Every year, Agarwal and her husband Ben Garthus visit India not only to see family but also to conduct research and taste different foods.
“Food is a way for people to understand the culture, in a very sort of visceral way,” said Ben Garthus, in a video on Brooklyn Delhi’s website.
Agarwal’s recipes are inspired by her upbringing and family-style dinners where different recipes are tried and tested on a regular basis.
“I think it’s very important to preserve a lot of these recipes from my family. My aunts and my mother help me gather a lot of this information,” she said in the video.
However, the Indian food industry in the US is not without its own share of drama.
Battle of the Achaars with store brands
Trader Joe’s, a leading grocery store in the US, picked Brooklyn Delhi’s Coconut Cashew Korma, after several meetings. However, communications came to a halt. After about three months, Agarwal came to know that Trader Joe’s had a new item on their shelves called “Indian Style Garlic Achaar Sauce,” which had an almost too similar branding and taste to Agarwal’s product.
Many consumers messaged Agarwal believing that Brooklyn Delhi had privately labeled the “Achaar Sauce” on Trader Joe’s shelves. She said that was not the case.
“Trader Joe’s 'Indian Style Garlic Achaar Sauce' was a cheaper, watered down version which used a roasted garlic purée made from water and citric acid instead of fresh whole garlic that we roast in our product.”Chitra Agarwal, Brooklyn Delhi CEO, told The Quint
Agarwal’s unique method for creating the “Achaar” is that she roasts the garlic, a recipe that is medley of her North and South Indian heritage.
“If consumers try their [Trader Joe’s] version which is not really achaar and don’t like it, they will be less likely to try ours and experience a real achaar,” Agarwal said.
Agarwal wants to share her love for authentic Indian recipes with the world through her products however with it being almost impossible to trademark a recipe, it might prove to be a herculean task to take down the “unauthentic” and “watered down” versions of achaars circulating in the market.
Several Indian American consumers choose to go to mom-and-pop Indian stores in their respective neighbourhoods as opposed to a chain store such as Trader Joe’s especially for international food items. If they have to buy basic groceries, they prefer Trader Joe’s. But, if they are wanting to cook something Indian, they venture out seeking a traditional Indian store.
Rena Verma, a New York resident said she had seen Trader Joe’s “Indian Style Garlic Achaar Sauce” and believed it was Brooklyn Delhi’s product itself.
Herself a supporter of small businesses, Verma said that she would recommend companies like Trader Joe’s to partner with small businesses and offer a variety of authentic international foods.
“Perhaps, they can offer different spice levels and not only sell sauces but also actual Indian spices such as turmeric and garam masala that you can use in cooking,” said Verma.
That would be a way to make the authentic taste of Indian cuisine available for all, Verma added.
As an entrepreneur and businesswoman, Agarwal urges Indian Americans across the US to start pursuing their passion immediately, even if it means putting in extra hours.
“Seek out other entrepreneurs in your space to build community. Don’t be afraid to fail, you learn the most from your mistakes,” Agarwal said.
Indian Cuisine In American Grocery Stores
Trader Joe’s not only sells Indian condiments but also frozen foods such as Veg Biryani, Tikka Masala, Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice; Indian breads such as Tandoori Naan, Garlic Naan, Indian Fare Kitchari, and a line of packaged ready-to-eat curries’ recipes ranging from Tadka Dal to Tikka Vegetables.
Some examples of pickles and concentrates that are sold in Indian-food specific stores and other International food grocery stores include Laxmi Corriander Chutney, Joy Natural Tamarind Concentrate, and Mother’s Recipe Pickles to name a few.
Even though many mainstream stores such as New Leaf Community Market, Whole Foods, and Safeway, have started to carry different types of Indian recipes, the search for the authentic taste from home remains elusive.
