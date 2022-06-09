Indian-Origin Woman's Achaar Brand Claim Against Trader Joe's Sparks Debate

After conducting meetings, Trader Joe's picked Brooklyn Delhi's Coconut Cashew Korma. Things moved forward slowly, but later communications came to a halt.

After three months, Agarwal found out that Trader Joe's had introduced a new item called "Indian Style Garlic Achaar Sauce," which was almost too similar to Agarwal's product.

"Customers were saying, 'Oh my God, your garlic achaar is at Trader Joe’s.' I remember getting those messages. My heart just dropped," the 42-year-old said.

Recently, a viral TikTok video brought the issue before a national audience, in which Trader Joe's was accused of watering down traditional South Asian products.

The packaging of Trader Joe's product also bore resemblance to that of Agarwal's. However, the most striking similarity was the use of the word "achaar."

It is customary to see jars, even in South Asian stores, named "pickle" or "relish." Agarwal, however, said that she consciously decided not to do that.

She also said that Brooklyn Delhi was the only US-made Indian pickle to spell achaar with two a's, which is how it appears on Trade Joe's jars too.

However, it is almost impossible to trademark a recipe.