'All About Stability': Indian in Dubai Breaks World Record for 'Scorpion Pose'

A Dubai-based Indian yoga instructor named Yash Moradiya broke the world record for holding the longest upside-down scorpion, Khaleej Times reported on Tuesday, 10 May.

He held the position for 29 minutes and four seconds, breaking the previous record of four minutes and 47 seconds.

The 22-year-old said that his dream was to make a record-setting achievement to raise awareness on the signficance of yoga.

“The scorpion position, particularly, is all about stability. The longer we hold the pose, the better we learn to establish the mental resilience to survive any critical situation we face in life with grace,” Moradiya was quoted saying by Khaleej Times.