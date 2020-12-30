India-Born Aisha Shah Bags Sr Position in Biden’s Digital Team
Shah has been named Partnerships Manager in Biden’s Digital Strategy team.
On Monday, 28 December, President-elect Joe Biden, who is all set to take office coming 20 January 2021, announced the members that would make up his Digital Strategy team at the White House Office.
“In addition to amplifying and engaging users online through traditional measures, the White House Office of Digital Strategy will develop partnerships that are focused on extending the president-elect’s reach beyond his own social platforms,” said the transition team.
Named Partnerships Manager is India-born Aisha Shah, as she had previously served as a Digital Partnerships Manager on the Biden-Harris Campaign.
At present, Shah serves as an Advancement Specialist for the Smithsonian Institution. Prior to this role, Shah worked as an Assistant Manager on the Corporate Fund of the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, supporting the first-ever expansion of a presidential memorial.
Shah also served as a strategic communications specialist at Buoy, an integrated marketing firm that specialises in social impact communications, as well as spitfire strategies, where she enabled nonprofits to use pop culture as a tool for social change.
Born in Kashmir and raised in Louisiana, Shah is a graduate of Davidson College.
Among other members of the White House Office of Digital Strategy are Brendan Cohen (Platform Manager), Maha Ghandour (Digital Partnerships Manager), Jonathan Hebert (Video Director), Jaime Lopez (Director of Platforms), Carahna Magwood (Creative Director), Abbey Pitzer (Designer), Olivia Raisner (Traveling Content Director), Rebecca Rinkevich (Deputy Director Of Digital Strategy), Christian Tom (Deputy Director Of Digital Strategy) and Cameron Trimble (Director of Digital Engagement).
"Communicating transparently and honestly with the American people is one of the most important responsibilities of a president. This team of diverse experts has a wide range of experience in digital strategy and will help connect the White House to the American people in new and innovative ways. They bring a shared commitment to building our nation back better, and I am thrilled to have them on our team,” said Biden in a statement.
"It is critical for this administration’s digital efforts to be inclusive and extensive,” said Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
