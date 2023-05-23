2008 to 2023: Watch How IPL’s All-Time Highest Wicket-Takers List Has Changed

At the end of the league stage of IPL 2023, who are the bowlers who feature in the list of the Indian Premier League’s all-time highest wicket-takers?
Is Slinga Malinga on top of the charts? Does Jasprit Bumrah feature in the top five? What about Dwayne Bravo? Or Yuzvendra Chahal?
Find the answers in this interactive by The Quint Lab, as we showcase the list of all-time leading wicket-takers in the IPL, from the league’s debut season in 2008 to its 16th iteration this year.
(The interactive will load below. Please wait for a couple of seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
Let's now take a closer look at the list, season by season.
2008: Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir tops the wicket-taking charts in the inaugural edition of the IPL, with 22 wickets to his name.
2009: Leg spin legend Shane Warne is second on the list, with 33 wickets in two seasons of the IPL.
2010: It's time for another leg spin legend to shine — Anil Kumble takes the fourth spot in the all-time list at the end of the 2010 season, with 45 wickets.
2011: Slinga Malinga enters the top 10 and rockets up to third place by the end of the season. How's that for pace?
2012: Lasith Malinga is now at No. 1! With 83 scalps, he is nine wickets ahead of Amit Mishra.
2013: Dwayne Bravo is in the top 10, featuring at seventh place with 79 wickets.
2014: Amit Mishra, Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh occupy positions two, three and four, as the three Indian spinners chase Slinga Malinga, who still holds the lead.
2015: Malinga widens his lead, and ends the season 32 wickets ahead of runner-up Amit Mishra!
2016: Ravichandran Ashwin reaches the milestone of 100 IPL wickets, and stands at 7th place in the all-time list.
2017: Sunil Narine enters the top 10, and the list is evenly split - five pacers and five spinners!
2018: Dwayne Bravo moves up to fourth place with 136 wickets, the highest for any all-rounder on the list.
2019: Lasith Malinga takes Mumbai Indians to another IPL title with his final IPL wicket. He now has 170 scalps to his name!
2020: The top five change a few places here and there - but it's still the three Indian spinners and the two foreign pacers.
2021: Bravo is now at second place, one wicket ahead of Amit Mishra and just three behind Malinga.
2022: The West Indian all-rounder finally crosses the Sri Lankan speedster, and Dwayne Bravo ends the 2022 season as IPL's all-time highest wicket-taker! Yuzvendra Chahal races up from the ninth position to fourth place.
2023: It's Yuzi time, as Chahal takes Bravo's spot and becomes the highest wicket-taker in the IPL!
