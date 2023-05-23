From 2008 to 2023, Watch How IPL’s All-Time Highest Runscorers List Has Changed

At the end of the league stage of IPL 2023, who are the batters who feature in the list of the Indian Premier League’s all-time highest runscorers?
Is King Kohli on top of the charts? Does MS Dhoni feature in the top five? What about Chris Gayle?
Find the answers in this interactive by The Quint Lab, as we showcase the list of all-time leading run-scorers in the IPL, from the league’s debut season in 2008 to its 16th iteration this year.
(The interactive will load below. Please wait for a couple of seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
Let's now take a closer look at the list, season by season.
2008: Kings XI Punjab’s Shaun Marsh tops the list of highest runs with a total of 616 runs in the first season of the Indian Premier League. Sanath Jayasuriya from Mumbai Indians smashes 31 sixes through the season, and is the third-highest runscorer.
2009: The Orange Cap is awarded to Matthew Hayden of Chennai Super Kings, but Adam Gilchrist is on top of the all-time IPL runscorers list with 931 runs in two seasons.
2010: Suresh Raina overtakes Gilchrist as the IPL’s highest run scorer.
2011: Raina continues to be in the top spot, and in second place at the end of the 2011 season is none other than Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar!
2012: Raina maintains his position as the all-time leading runscorer in the IPL, while Chris Gayle earns the Orange Cap for scoring 733 runs in the season, including a remarkable 59 sixes.
2013: Gayle is now in third place on the all-time list, behind Raina and Rohit Sharma. Rohit leads Mumbai Indians to their first IPL title, and ends the season with a total of 2,513 runs in the IPL.
2014: Gautam Gambhir leads Kolkata Knight Riders to their second IPL title in three years, and ends the season in third place on the all-time leading runscorers list.
2015: Virat Kohli rises up the charts, ending the season in the fourth spot.
2016: Kohli scores a whopping 973 runs in one season, and ends 2016 as the IPL's all-time highest runscorer, just ahead of Suresh Raina!
2017: Raina regains the top spot! It's Kohli in second place now, with Rohit Sharma not far behind.
2018: Only 37 runs separate Raina and Kohli at the end of the season.
2019: Kohli finally makes the No. 1 spot his own, and Raina's glorious reign at the top ends.
2020: Kohli holds onto his position as the IPL's all-time leading run scorer, ending the season at a total of 5,878 runs.
2021: Shikhar Dhawan goes from 5th place at the end of 2020 to 2nd place at the end of 2021, scoring 587 runs in the season.
2022: David Warner, a bona fide IPL legend, rises to third place in the all-time list, but only Kohli and Dhawan have crossed 6,000 IPL runs by the end of 2022.
2023: An IPL title eludes Virat Kohli once again, but the King still reigns supreme on the list of the IPL's all-time highest runscorers.
The Top Five
Virat Kohli: In 16 seasons of the IPL, Kohli has scored a total of 7,263 runs, including 7 centuries and 50 half centuries, at an overall strike rate of 130.02.
Shikhar Dhawan: With a total of 6,617 runs at a strike rate of 127.18, Gabbar is surely an all-time star of the IPL.
David Warner: Another long-timer in the IPL, the Australian opener has scored 6,397 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 139.92.
Rohit Sharma: With multiple IPL titles to his name, Hitman ranks fourth on the all-time list of highest runscorers, with 6,192 runs at a strike rate of 130.11.
Suresh Raina: The Chennai Super Kings legend comes in fifth on the list, with a total of 5,528 runs at a strike rate of 136.76.
