Yamaha To Launch its Neo's Electric Scooter in India in 2023
Know about the estimated cost, design, and features of the Neo's electric scooter.
Yamaha, the Japanese automaker, is all set to launch its Neo's electric scooter in the Indian market in 2023. The scooter was already launched in Europe at a price of Rs 2.52 lakh in March.
The scooter has a stylish design, Bluetooth connectivity, and LED illumination. The electric scooter runs on an electric powertrain and can cover 68 km on a single charge.
Let's know more about the design and features of Yamaha Neo's electric scooter.
Yamaha Neo's Electric Scooter: Design and Features
Yamaha Neo's electric scooter has a single stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail, a headlight mounted on the front apron, a flat footboard, and two-tone paintwork.
The scooter has a Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument cluster, keyless start, 13-inch alloy wheels, low rolling resistance tires, and LED headlamps. It also offers 27-liter under-seat storage and ground clearance of 135 mm.
The Yamaha Neo's has a 2.06kW brushless DC electric motor along with one or two removable 19.2Ah Lithium-ion battery packs. It can cover a distance of 68 km on a single charge and attains a top speed of 40 km/h.
In terms of safety, the Yamaha Neo's comes with disc brakes on both front and rear wheels, and two riding modes (STD and Eco) for better handling on the roads. KYB telescopic forks take care of the suspension duties of the vehicle on the front end and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.
More details regarding the exact price in the Indian market, design, and features will be available during the time of launch.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.