Yamaha To Launch its Neo's Electric Scooter in India in 2023

Yamaha, the Japanese automaker, is all set to launch its Neo's electric scooter in the Indian market in 2023. The scooter was already launched in Europe at a price of Rs 2.52 lakh in March.

The scooter has a stylish design, Bluetooth connectivity, and LED illumination. The electric scooter runs on an electric powertrain and can cover 68 km on a single charge.

Let's know more about the design and features of Yamaha Neo's electric scooter.