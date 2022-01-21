Yamaha EMF Electric Scooter to Launch in March 2022: Check Specifications

Yamaha has revealed its new electric scooter EMF in Taiwan. According to the official press note released by the company, the scooter will be launched in Taiwan in March 2022.

Yamaha EMF will come with swappable battery system powered by Taiwanese battery giant Gogoro. It will be the second electric scooter in collaboration with Gogoro Inc., the first one being Yamaha EC-05, which was launched in Taiwan in 2019.

"The EMF will be able to use the many GoStation battery-swapping stations installed throughout Taiwan by Gogoro Energy Network," reads the press note released by the company.