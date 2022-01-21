Yamaha EMF Electric Scooter to Launch in March 2022: Check Specifications
Yamaha EMF electric scooter comes with swappable battery system.
Yamaha has revealed its new electric scooter EMF in Taiwan. According to the official press note released by the company, the scooter will be launched in Taiwan in March 2022.
Yamaha EMF will come with swappable battery system powered by Taiwanese battery giant Gogoro. It will be the second electric scooter in collaboration with Gogoro Inc., the first one being Yamaha EC-05, which was launched in Taiwan in 2019.
"The EMF will be able to use the many GoStation battery-swapping stations installed throughout Taiwan by Gogoro Energy Network," reads the press note released by the company.
Here are some details about specifications of the upcoming Yamaha EMF electric scooter.
Yamaha EMF: Specifications
Yamaha EMF is powered by a electric motor, which comes with a maximum output of 10.30 PS and 26Nm peak torque. According to the company claim, EMF can reach from 0-50kmph in 3.5 seconds.
In terms of design, Yamaha EMF comes with a minimal front apron with vertically stacked LED headlight at the centre. At the back, it sports dual LED tail lights.
It also comes with digital instrument console and will be available in three colour variants: Dark Black, Light Blue, and Dark Green.
Yamaha offers some connectivity features with EMF such as turn-by-turn navigation and last parked location. A small storage space is also provided at the centre on the floorboard.
Yamaha EMF electric scooter comes with a 200mm disc brake at the front and 190mm rear disc brake.
