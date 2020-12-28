Xiaomi Mi 11 to Launch Today: Watch Livestream, Features, Prices

The smartphone may have a 50MP primary camera, 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens, while the fourth lens could be a depth sensor.

The device is expected to feature a 120-Hz screen, along with a 2K resolution display, with a punch-hole camera for selfies.

The 'Mi 11' is rumoured to have a four-sided curved display with a punch-hole cutout in the front. The handset might arrive with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The battery capacities of the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro are said to be 4,780mAh and 4,970mAh, respectively. Both the phones would support 55W fast charging and could also have 30W wireless charging support.