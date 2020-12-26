Xiaomi Mi 11: Check Leaked Colours, Design, Features, and More
The leaks show the presence of Android 11 with the November security patch, along with MIUI 12 on top.
Days ahead of the official launch date of Xiaomi Mi 11 on 29 December, new leaked images have suggested the design of the upcoming phone. Alleged renders shared online also suggest four colour options.
Xiaomi has already revealed an advanced display technology along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the Mi-series phone.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Suggested Colour Variants
Xiaomi Mi 11 May Come Without a Charger
Xiaomi may be the next smartphone company to remove the charger from the retail box of its flagship phone.
According to leaked images of the retail box of Mi 11, the company is not shipping the charger with the premium phone. The leaked images show a side-by-side comparison with the iPhone 12 box, revealing a little difference.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Features
The smartphone may have a 50MP primary camera, 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens, while the fourth lens could be a depth sensor.
The device is expected to feature a 120-Hz screen along with a 2K resolution display with a punch-hole camera for selfies.
The 'Mi 11' is rumoured to have a four-sided curved display with a punch-hole cutout in the front. The handset might arrive with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.
The battery capacities of the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro are said to be 4,780mAh and 4,970mAh, respectively. Both the phones would support 55W fast charging and could also have 30W wireless charging support.
