Will Xiaomi’s Plan of Manufacturing E-Vehicles be A Success?

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi on Tuesday, 30 March, announced that it will manufacture electric vehicles.

Lei Jun, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Xiaomi, stated during the March 2021 launch event that its business will be operated under a Xiaomi wholly-owned subsidiary with an estimated investment of USD 10 billion in the next decade.

The company is reportedly looking out for an outside partner to handle the manufacturing while it focuses on the design and engineering.

“The decision was made after numerous rounds of deliberation among all our Partners, and this will be the final major entrepreneurial project of my life. I am willing to put all my personal reputation on the line and fight for the future of our smart electric vehicle! I am determined to lead my team to fight for the success of the Xiaomi electric vehicle,” said Lei Jun.