WhatsApp Users Will Soon Be Able To Log Out of the App: Report
WhatsApp users will now be able to connect as many as four devices to a single account.
Instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow its users to sign out from their mobile phone devices.
According to a report by WABeta, Users won’t be able to delete their account, but rather they will be able to ‘log out’ from their devices.
The report further suggests that users will now be able to connect as many as four devices to a single account.“You can use WhatsApp Web without your main phone to be connected to the Internet,” read a statement from WABeta Info post.
This new feature will also enable users to monitor social media consumption, as they will be able to logout from their phone and log in whenever they feel like.
The newly added feature will be available on both WhatsApp Messenger and Business versions.
Earlier, WhatsApp also announced an ‘extra security’ update for WhatsApp desktop users. According to an official report by WhatsApp, this feature only allows users to open the desktop version, after they unlock their smartphones either using face or fingerprint options.
“This will limit the chance that a housemate or officemate (when we have those again) can link devices to your WhatsApp account without you. This builds on our existing security measures today, which pop up a notice in your phone whenever a Web/Desktop login occurs, and the ability to unlink devices from your phone at any time,” stated WhatsApp in a release.
