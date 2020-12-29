WhatsApp to End Support for These Apple and Android Devices
WhatsApp will be ending support for older Apple iPhones and Android smartphones. Few smartphones users may lose access altogether while others may have features restricted.
The company recently launched new features like audio and video drop call support for WhatsApp Web, joining missing group video calls, and pasting multiple images on iOS.
Apple iPhones which have not been upgraded to iOS 9 or above and Android smartphones which do not run Android 4.0.3 or above will not be able to run the messaging app.
Consumers who are still holding on to the iPhone 4 or lower models will lose access. While those using a Samsung Galaxy S2 will also not be able to use WhatsApp.
How to Check Which OS Your Phone is Running On?
On Apple iPhone devices system upgrade is easy as they can go into ‘Settings’ followed by ‘General’ and then tap on ‘Software Update’. This will help them know which version of the OS they are running and whether they can upgrade or not.
On Android, users will find it in the ‘About Phone’ section in the ‘Settings’ of their smartphone.
