WhatsApp Update: Missed Group Calls, Paste Multiple Images & More
All features are currently only available to limited beta testers and a stable version will be released soon.
Facebook-owned company WhatsApp is adding a few major features to its Android and iOS beta apps, the biggest one being adding voice and video call features to its desktop/web platform.
WhatsApp Update: Join Missed Group Calls
WhatsApp will soon allow you to join group calls that you might have missed. Which means, the next time someone invites you to join a group call, and you are unable to join in at that moment, you will be able to join the next time you open WhatsApp, if the call hasn’t ended.
The same feature was spotted on Android in October 2020 and now, WhatsApp is testing it for iOS users. The Android and iOS beta testers will be able to access the feature.
WhatsApp Update: Paste Multiple Images on iOS
To check if you have received this feature, iOS beta users can select multiple images from the Photos app, tap on “Export” and “Copy.” The cited source says that if you open WhatsApp, and paste the content in the chat bar, “all images will be captured from WhatsApp, ready to be sent.” The feature is available for iOS 2.21.10.23 WhatsApp beta users.
WhatsApp Update: Web Audio and Video Calls
WhatsApp Web call feature is now available for select beta users and it could soon be available for public too. The new feature has been spotted in action on WhatsApp’s desktop/web version. Just a few days back, the cited source shared a few screenshots showing the voice and video call feature in action.
