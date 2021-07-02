WhatsApp May Soon Launch 'View Once' Feature for Images & Videos

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new 'View Once' feature. Photos and videos sent using this mode disappear automatically after the receivers have seen it.

The 'View Once' feature has been rolled out for Android beta testers.

The information about this feature was confirmed by company's top executives Mark Zuckerberg and Will Cathcart to WABetaInfo. The said that this feature will soon be coming to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp launched a similar disappearing message feature in November 2020, reported Gadgets360.