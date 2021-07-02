WhatsApp May Soon Launch 'View Once' Feature for Images & Videos
The new WhatsApp 'View Once' feature has been rolled out for some Android beta users for testing.
Facebook-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new 'View Once' feature. Photos and videos sent using this mode disappear automatically after the receivers have seen it.
The 'View Once' feature has been rolled out for Android beta testers.
The information about this feature was confirmed by company's top executives Mark Zuckerberg and Will Cathcart to WABetaInfo. The said that this feature will soon be coming to WhatsApp.
WhatsApp launched a similar disappearing message feature in November 2020, reported Gadgets360.
When you send a photo or video using 'View Once', then it will be dismissed after it is opened by the receiver. The sender will be notified when the viewer has opened the media file.
According to WABetaInfo, the media sent using the view once feature can be saved through screenshots or video recording.
If you have disabled the read receipts, then you will not be able to see when the recipient has opened your media file. However, recipient will still see if you have opened their photo or video sent using view once.
The publication further stated that in a group, you can see when other participants open expiring photos even if they have disabled read receipts.
The iOS beta testers will get the feature soon, it added.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.