Is WhatsApp Really End-to-End Encrypted? Are My Chats Secure?

The News Minute, in a report on 24 September quoting sources, said that “to access encrypted WhatsApp data, sources say investigative agencies take a user’s phone and create a ‘clone’ of it on another device.”

Agencies can then create what is called a ‘mirror image’ of your phone, and copy and then transfer all the data onto the separate device.

Agencies can, with the help of forensic experts, “retrieve all kinds of data like phone call records, messages, images, WhatsApp chats, as well as the data on your phone’s cloud service, like Google Drive or iCloud, including anything that has been deleted.”

. The backup stored on the device or on cloud is not under WhatsApp’s end-to-end protection. One must ensure one’s device and/or cloud has a strong password or pin protection.