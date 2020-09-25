Use Strong Password, ID in Phone to Protect Saved Chats: WhatsApp

In light of the concerns around the security of WhatsApp chats, the personal messaging platform has “encouraged people to take advantage of all the security features” in one’s smartphone to prevent third parties from accessing chats stored on their devices.

The statement shared with The Quint, came soon after reports of the Narcotics Control Bureau’s ability to access WhatsApp chats saved on one’s phone storage or on the Operating System’s (OS) cloud service such as Google Drive or iCloud.

Questions around the accessibility of WhatsApp chats have increased over the last month as news channels flash bits of WhatsApp conversations allegedly between actor Rhea Chakraborty and others. This week, news channels shifted focus to a conversation in a WhatsApp group chat from 2017 that involves actor Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma.

WhatsApp, however, has clarified that it protects messages with end-to-end encryption “so that only you and the person you're communicating with can read what is sent, and nobody in between can access it, not even WhatsApp.”