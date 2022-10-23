WhatsApp Diwali Stickers: How To Download New Diwali Stickers on the App

The celebrations of Diwali have officially begun today. Dhanteras will be celebrated from today evening, 22 October 2022 till tomorrow, and a few people will be going out for Dhanteras shopping today, while others will celebrate the festival tomorrow. People send gifts, cards, sweets, chocolates, and flowers to friends and relatives on this day. But the ones who cannot send gifts to people can express their love with WhatsApp stickers.

Yes, WhatsApp has once again introduced stickers for the festive season. You can now send wishes and greetings to your loved ones on Diwali with these stickers that can be downloaded on WhatsApp itself. Don't worry, we have listed down the steps to download the stickers.