Volvo C40 Recharge India Launch Date Confirmed: Features, Specs, and Price

The Swedish automobile maker Volvo is all set to launch one more electric car Volvo C40 Recharge in India this year. The company will launch the second battery electric vehicle (BEV) in the end of 2023.

According to several reports, the Volvo C40 Recharge will go on sale in the country along with Volvo XC40 Recharge EV, which has already got a lot of attention in the markets.

The international version of Volvo C40 Recharge has been already launched in global markets and that will probably help in strengthening the Volvo's EV portfolio in India.

Let us read about the features, specifications, and price of Volvo C40 Recharge in India.