Twitter Spaces Vs Clubhouse: Which App Is Safer?
Microblogging platform Twitter announced Twitter Spaces, soon after the invite-only platform Clubhouse took the internet by storm after Billionaire and SpaceX founder Elon Musk joined it.
Both the apps Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces may seem very similar as they both are audio based and offer same features more or less. However, the major difference lies in how these applications store your voice data.
Here is a look at how these apps store and manage your conversation data.
Conversation Copies Held for 30 Days: Twitter
Twitter Spaces is live for as long as it’s open. Once a conversation in the room ends, the audio is no longer available. However, Twitter holds copies of these conversations on its platform for at least 30 days.
If the platform finds any violation, it states that it will extend the copies of the conversation till 90 days. This is done “to give people the ability to appeal if they believe there was a mistake”, says Twitter on its blog post.
The audio-based platform also gives its users a chance to download a copy of their Space data for as long as Spaces retains a copy of it.
“Speakers can download a copy of the transcript of what they said in a Space (if they have transcriptions turned on) for as long as we retain a copy of it,” explains Twitter in a blog post.
A Twitter spokesperson told Mashable that the rules of Twitter Spaces is similar to the rest of the platform. “Users can report an entire Space or just specific users within the Space. Twitter will also provide a warning to users when a Space participant that they blocked is speaking”.
Is Clubhouse Safer?
The iOS-based application Clubhouse also records conversation of its users but what makes it different from Spaces is that the app only records the conversation while the room is live. As soon as the room is ended, the conversation is automatically deleted.
However, if a user reports a Trust and Safety violation while the room is active, the audio is then retained by the application for investigation purposes.
“We retain the audio for the purposes of investigating the incident, and then delete it when the investigation is complete. If no incident is reported in a room, we delete the temporary audio recording when the room ends,” explains Clubhouse in a post.
Clubhouse Vs Twitter: Which One Should You Use?
Both the platforms stores data differently and therefore have different usage. For people who are looking to use their data permanently, they can use Twitter spaces but for people who are concerned with their data and want their recordings to be deleted immediately then Clubhouse will be a better and safer choice.
