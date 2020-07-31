High-Profile Hack Was the Result of a Phishing Attack: Twitter

How Did This Phishing Attack Happen?

Twitter explained in a series of tweets that the attack took place on 15 July 2020, targeting a small number of employees. This “misled certain employees and exploited human vulnerabilities to gain access” to their internal systems.

"This attack relied on a significant and concerted attempt to mislead certain employees and exploit human vulnerabilities to gain access to our internal systems," Twitter said in a tweet.



The hacker had reportedly obtained employee credentials, with which they targeted specific employees who had access to the Twitter account’s support tools. “They then targeted 130 Twitter accounts - Tweeting from 45, accessing the DM inbox of 36, and downloading the Twitter Data of 7,” a tweet read.