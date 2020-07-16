Twitter Accounts of Obama, Musk, Bezos Hacked in Bitcoin Scam
US presidential candidate Joe Biden, celebrity Kim Kardashian, rapper Kanye West’s accounts were also hacked.
The Twitter accounts of some of the United States’ prominent political and business leaders, including Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, were hacked on Wednesday, 15 July, in an apparent effort to promote a Bitcoin scam.
US presidential candidate Joe Biden, Hollywood celebrity Kim Kardashian, rapper Kanye West, Microsoft's Bill Gates, were among those whose accounts were hacked.
The tweets that went out from these accounts promised double money to anyone who was sending funds via Bitcoin within 30 minutes, reported Bloomberg.
“You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident,” Twitter wrote on its support account, after adding that it was investigating the matter.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted that they “feel terrible” over what has happened and will share information when they have a complete understanding of the incident.
The company’s share reportedly declined by 3 percent.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
