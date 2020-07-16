Twitter Accounts of Obama, Musk, Bezos Hacked in Bitcoin Scam

The Twitter accounts of some of the United States’ prominent political and business leaders, including Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, were hacked on Wednesday, 15 July, in an apparent effort to promote a Bitcoin scam.

US presidential candidate Joe Biden, Hollywood celebrity Kim Kardashian, rapper Kanye West, Microsoft's Bill Gates, were among those whose accounts were hacked.

The tweets that went out from these accounts promised double money to anyone who was sending funds via Bitcoin within 30 minutes, reported Bloomberg.