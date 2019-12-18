Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Unfollows Facebook Founder Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg hasn't tweeted from the @finkd account since 2012 and has only 12 tweets in his account, suggesting that Dorsey's move was more about making a statement.

The CEOs have had difference of opinions about issues like free expression, fake news and political ads on their platforms. While Dorsey banned all kinds of political ads on his platform, Zuckerberg is shying away from doing so, announcing no fact-checking for elections-related ads on Facebook.

Dorsey has also announced that his company is funding a small independent team of up to five open source architects, engineers and designers to develop an open and decentralised standard for social media that would help better control abusive and misleading information on its platform.