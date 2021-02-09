‘Tweets Must Continue to Flow’, Twitter Responds to MEITY

In its latest statement, a company spokesperson asserted that tweets must continue to flow.

“We strongly believe that the open and free exchange of information has a positive global impact, and that the Tweets must continue to flow," a company spokesperson said in the statement.

“We review every report we receive from the government as expeditiously as possible, and take appropriate action regarding such reports while making sure we hold firm to our fundamental values and commitment to protecting the public conversation. An update is shared through our established channels of communication with the government," the spokesperson further added.

Earlier, Twitter blocked 257 accounts as requested by the IT Ministry for spreading misinformation amid the farmers’ protests in the National Capital Region. Following which, its users hit out at the micro-blogging site for censoring free speech, leading to Twitter ultimately unblocking these accounts.

(With Inputs from NDTV.)