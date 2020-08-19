TikTok Rival Mitron Raises Rs 37 Crore in New Funding Round

Homegrown short-form video app Mitron on Tuesday, 18 August, announced it had raised $5 million (approximately Rs 37.3 crore) led by Nexus Venture Partners in a new funding round.

Existing investors 3one4 Capital and Arun Tadanki's private syndicate LetsVenture also participated in the latest round.

Mitron app is a short-form social video app that allows users to create, upload, view, and share entertaining short videos.

Founded by two computer science engineers, Shivank Agarwal who is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee and Anish Khandelwal, an alumnus of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology in Nagpur, Maharashtra, the app was launched in April this year.