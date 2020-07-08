TikTok Rival Mitron Hits 25 Million Downloads on Google Play Store

Currently, the Mitro App is only available for download from the Google Play Store where you have to go to the search bar on your Play Store app and type 'Mitron'.

You will see the Mitron app first on the list, which is being offered by Mitron TV, as highlighted below it.

The app is 8MB in size and requires an Android device to run on firmware version 5.0 or higher.

You can use the Mitro app without the need to create an account as you’ll be able to watch the content on it. However, in order to upload your video you will have to register yourself with and account ID and password.