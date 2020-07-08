TikTok Rival Mitron Hits 25 Million Downloads on Google Play Store
The Bengaluru-based app stated that about 40 million videos are viewed on the platform per hour.
In the wake of TikTok, the popular Chinese short form video app, being banned in India, ‘Mitron’, a homegrown alternative, on Tuesday, 7 July, surpassed 25 million downloads on the Google Play Store.
The Bengaluru-based app stated that about 40 million videos are viewed on the platform per hour, while nearly one million new videos are created per day.
Mitron announced a seed funding round on 1 July, led by 3one4 Capital and a LetsVenture syndicate led by Arun Tadanki.
The app was launched in April 2019 and was founded by Shivank Agarwal, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, and Anish Khandelwal, an alumnus of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology in Nagpur.
“It is incredibly exciting to see nearly one million new videos created per day on the Mitron platform.”Shivank Agarwal, Co-Founder, Mitron App
"With almost every one confined to their homes during the lockdown phase, our aim has been to provide a platform that offers digital entertainment through short videos posted by people, or create their own videos," he added.
How to Download Mitron App?
Currently, the Mitro App is only available for download from the Google Play Store where you have to go to the search bar on your Play Store app and type 'Mitron'.
You will see the Mitron app first on the list, which is being offered by Mitron TV, as highlighted below it.
The app is 8MB in size and requires an Android device to run on firmware version 5.0 or higher.
You can use the Mitro app without the need to create an account as you’ll be able to watch the content on it. However, in order to upload your video you will have to register yourself with and account ID and password.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.