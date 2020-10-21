These Android Phones Also Support Apple’s MagSafe Charger

In its 13 October event, Apple announced that the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature magnets on the read end of the phone, to align with wireless MagSafe chargers, and can also be used for mount-on accessories.

However, a YouTube channel with name Zollotech shows that the MagSafe charger also works with Google’s flagship Pixel 5 and a report by Android Police finds that the charger also works with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The video shows that the Apple MagSafe charger magnetically clips onto the Pixel 5. The video also shows the charger working with the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The MagSafe is most likely aligning to the magnetic wireless coil at the back of Android phones.