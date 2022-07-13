Tesla Is Closing Its San Mateo Office, Laying Off 229 Employees, Filing Shows

A California regulatory filing has confirmed that electric carmaker Tesla is laying off 229 employees from its San Mateo office and shutting down the branch.

According to the filing, which was accessed by Reuters, the laid-off employees are annotation workers who belonged to Tesla's Autopilot team. They worked on the company's vehicle automation and advanced driver assistance features.

Tesla is led by billionaire Elon Musk, who is being sued by Twitter for pulling out of a $44 billion deal to purchase the social media company.