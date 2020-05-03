TecQ is our weekly round-up of the technology storiesThe new guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry has stated that contract tracing app Aarogya Setu must be installed by all individuals residing within containment zones.However, the national directives in the annexure to the order also states that all public and private sector employees will have to install the app, thereby expanding the mandated areas beyond the containment zones.For the full guidelines on Aarogya Setu, read here.Gone are days when PlayStation buddies used to exchange games frequently among each other. A custom that lived long enough when game developers were releasing their titles on physical disks.The era of digital games has become kind of a buzzkill for many PlayStation users as exchanging and sharing titles now with friends is difficult, but not impossible.Here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can share your PS4 titles with your friends and download their games on your PS4. Click here.Google announced that it is making its video calling app Google Meet free to use for everyone having a Google account.Originally launched as a premium service, restricted only to paying customers, Google has now made the app free for all users.In light of the recent surge in demand for video conferencing apps, as well as the rapid rise of competitors like Zoom and Microsoft Teams, Google has taken this step to ensure that it doesn't fall behind rivals who are offering their services for free as well as have a paid model. Read more.It's easy to see why an extended lockdown due to COVID-19 will bring the economy to a complete halt. While the Prime Minister has asked companies to keep paying salaries to their employees, companies are under pressure to somehow manage costs with a complete freeze on manufacturing and sales.The raw material and main components for TV makers are now stuck at warehouses. Each day, many companies have to pay heavy demurrage (Rs 13,000 on average per shipment per day) just to store the components with no facility to ship them out.Read the full story here.Google has launched the second iteration of its wireless earphones series the Google Pixel Buds 2 which retails at $179 (Rs 13,500 approx.) and one can’t help to imagine that with this gizmo Google is looking to take on the Apple AirPods Pro.The Pixel Buds 2 is a major overhaul in terms of features and design compared to its predecessor which wasn’t even a “truly wireless” headphone.So, do the Pixel Buds 2 have what it takes to take on the current de facto gold standard of wireless headphones, the AirPods 2? Read the full comparison here. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)