Office Tech Post COVID-19: From Contactless Entry to Virtual Meets

Once the world begins to get back to normal when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, there will be quite a few hygiene lessons that corporate India will take away from it. A lot of offices will be making changes to their setup to ensure a pandemic like this has little chance of spreading in the future.

One thing the coronavirus pandemic has taught the world is that there are a significant number of functions in an office that could be remotely managed, which could help in better social distancing for hygiene purposes. For those who have to come to the office, there are technologies that will ensure there is less contact between shared surfaces at the workplace.

Here are some technologies that could be deployed across many corporate offices henceforth.