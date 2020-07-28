Sony WF-XB700 Review: Distinctive Design & Good Bass on Offer

Audiophiles today are looking to do away with wires without compromising on the sound quality and they are in the hunt for true wireless earphones that not only fit the bill in terms of quality but also fit in the pocket.

When we say ‘true wireless’, it means absolutely no wires. Other wireless headphones need wires to connect the left channel with the right one. That’s not the case with true wireless earphones.

We got to review the Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earphones that retail at Rs 9,999 online and as per the company offer “Extra Bass”.

So does this entrant in the audio lineup from Sony give you that extra thump you are looking for in your wireless audio gear? Let’s find out.