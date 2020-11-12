Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Review: Not Devoid of that Flagship Feeling 

Samsung is currently the only brand in the Indian market that has a smartphone in every price category. Be it a budget smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy M01 which comes in at Rs 7,499 or the gold standard in foldable phones, the Galaxy Fold 2 which costs a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh.

Many might call this market strategy an overkill but you can’t deny that customers get an array of smartphones in Samsung’s portfolio to choose from.

Going by the theme, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition), available at Rs 44,999, is for the Samsung fans who aspire to have the flagship experience without taking a toll on their pockets.

I had the opportunity to use the S20 FE for a considerable amount of time and here’s my review of the Samsung fan edition phone.