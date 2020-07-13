With TikTok Gone Content Creators Put Their Faith in Indian Apps
Homegrown apps like Chingari and Mitron are gradually gaining traction in the absence of Chinese apps.
The Indian government has banned 59 Chinese apps in India due to security concerns and some of these apps like TikTok, Bigo Live and Helo had a massive user base in India.
Many content creators have expressed concerns over the ban as they have lost all of their followers, their content and for some, these Chinese apps were a source of revenue for these content creators.
Sensing the opportunity, Indian apps like Chingari, Mitron, Trell and many others have been blowing their trumpets across the country as an invitation for content creators to join their platform.
We got the opportunity to speak with a couple of content creators who have joined Indian video-making app Chingari on how they find the Indian apps compared to TikTok.
We also spoke with the creators of these apps to understand how they plan to offer content creators a similar experience to Chinese apps and what kind of incentives are on offer.
Chingari was launched in India a couple of years back but has recently picked up traction, all thanks to the ban on Chinese video-making apps.
Chingari has garnered more than 18 million downloads in the past few weeks and the company has been struggling to manage operations due to an overwhelming response.
Mitron is another app that has received a good response on the Google PlayStore and carried an interface similar to TikTok.
Since these are new apps, content creators are flooding the platform to get as much content on their profile as possible so they can garner more views and followers.
TikTok and other Chinese apps are currently in conversation with the Indian government and are looking for ways to make a comeback in India.
If things work out and these companies manage to strike a deal, it could pose a big challenge for Indian apps to retain their user base in the country.
