With TikTok Gone Content Creators Put Their Faith in Indian Apps 

The Indian government has banned 59 Chinese apps in India due to security concerns and some of these apps like TikTok, Bigo Live and Helo had a massive user base in India.

Many content creators have expressed concerns over the ban as they have lost all of their followers, their content and for some, these Chinese apps were a source of revenue for these content creators.

Sensing the opportunity, Indian apps like Chingari, Mitron, Trell and many others have been blowing their trumpets across the country as an invitation for content creators to join their platform.

We got the opportunity to speak with a couple of content creators who have joined Indian video-making app Chingari on how they find the Indian apps compared to TikTok.

We also spoke with the creators of these apps to understand how they plan to offer content creators a similar experience to Chinese apps and what kind of incentives are on offer.