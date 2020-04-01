More Zoom Privacy Concerns: Report Suggests Lax Data Encryption

Business is booming for Zoom, the video conferencing app, as only recently we learned that it is one of the most downloaded video chat apps around the world since the global lockdown due to coronavirus has forced a lot of people to take their official meetings and interactions online.

Turns out there are a lot of complications with the video chat app as according to a report by The Intercept, the Zoom app doesn’t offer end-to-end encryption (E2EE), which allows Zoom access to video and audio of the users on its platform.

Apparently, Zoom is using its own definition of end-to-end encryption and misrepresenting its privacy policies.