YouTube to Temporarily Reduce Video Streaming Quality Globally

YouTube is the latest streaming giant to confirm it will reduce streaming quality on the platform for users across the globe, including India. YouTube follows Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar and making this technical change, as internet networks across the world are facing heavy strain owing to the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

YouTube caters to billions of users on its platform who stream videos across multiple formats up to 4K (UHD) resolution. The company says limiting streaming quality will ensure people can make sure the internet bandwidth doesn’t go overload.

Facebook also confirmed its decision to reduce the bitrate for video streaming on its platform as well as Instagram for users in India, and YouTube is the next major player to adhere to the government order.