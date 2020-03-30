Indian Mobile Users to Get YouTube Videos at 480p Till 14 April

Last week, YouTube announced that it will be making all its videos available to users at 480 pixels or standard definition across the globe, which can be changed manually to other quality.

But that’s not the only change people will be seeing on the popular platform, as the company is also maxing out videos on mobile networks in India at 480p resolution.

And unlike the broadband users, you can’t switch to HD or UHD resolution for videos on mobile. The changes are now visible to the end-users on Android and iOS, who’ve shared their bewilderment on the social media in the past few days.

The new change has been made in accordance with the three-way lockdown in the country, and according to YouTube, the quality limit will be applicable until 14 April.