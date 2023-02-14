Xiaomi 13 Pro Launch: India's 1st 1-inch Camera Phone Arriving Soon - Details

The tech giant Xiaomi is all set to launch India's first 1-inch camera smartphone Xiaomi 13 Pro in India on 26 February 2023. The handset will be the first-ever Leica-powered Xiaomi phone in India.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro was unveiled last year in the month of December in China during a big launch event.

Xiaomi 13 Pro is likely to arrive with an upgraded display, long lasting massive battery, and powered by a power-packed processor. Let us read about the expected features, specifications, and pricing details of the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Pro.