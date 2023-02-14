ADVERTISEMENT

Xiaomi 13 Pro Launch: India's 1st 1-inch Camera Phone Arriving Soon - Details

Xiaomi 13 Pro will be officially unveiled in India on 26 February 2023.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Xiaomi 13 Pro Launch: India's 1st 1-inch Camera Phone Arriving Soon - Details
The tech giant Xiaomi is all set to launch India's first 1-inch camera smartphone Xiaomi 13 Pro in India on 26 February 2023. The handset will be the first-ever Leica-powered Xiaomi phone in India.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro was unveiled last year in the month of December in China during a big launch event.

Xiaomi 13 Pro is likely to arrive with an upgraded display, long lasting massive battery, and powered by a power-packed processor. Let us read about the expected features, specifications, and pricing details of the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Launch Date in India

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be officially launched in India and other global markets on 26 February 2023.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Expected Features and Specifications

Here's the list of expected features and specs of the forthcoming smartphone Xiaomi 13 Pro in India.

  • A 6.73-inch curved impressive display along with a 1440p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

  • A 32 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

  • Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

  • Available in two models including 8GB &128GB, and 12GB & 512GB variant.

  • Dolby Vision screen for amazing viewing experience.

  • 4,820mAh battery with 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

  • A triple camera set up including a 50 megapixel1-inch wide-angle lens, a 50 megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50 megapixel telephoto lens along with 3.2x optical zoom support.

  • Check this space regularly to know the exact features and specs of Xiaomi 13 Pro in India.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Expected Price in India

The expected price of Xiaomi 13 Pro in India is Rs 59,000 to Rs 74,500 approximately.

