Xiaomi 13 Pro Launch: India's 1st 1-inch Camera Phone Arriving Soon - Details
Xiaomi 13 Pro will be officially unveiled in India on 26 February 2023.
The tech giant Xiaomi is all set to launch India's first 1-inch camera smartphone Xiaomi 13 Pro in India on 26 February 2023. The handset will be the first-ever Leica-powered Xiaomi phone in India.
The Xiaomi 13 Pro was unveiled last year in the month of December in China during a big launch event.
Xiaomi 13 Pro is likely to arrive with an upgraded display, long lasting massive battery, and powered by a power-packed processor. Let us read about the expected features, specifications, and pricing details of the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Pro.
Xiaomi 13 Pro: Launch Date in India
The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be officially launched in India and other global markets on 26 February 2023.
Xiaomi 13 Pro: Expected Features and Specifications
Here's the list of expected features and specs of the forthcoming smartphone Xiaomi 13 Pro in India.
A 6.73-inch curved impressive display along with a 1440p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
A 32 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.
Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
Available in two models including 8GB &128GB, and 12GB & 512GB variant.
Dolby Vision screen for amazing viewing experience.
4,820mAh battery with 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.
A triple camera set up including a 50 megapixel1-inch wide-angle lens, a 50 megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50 megapixel telephoto lens along with 3.2x optical zoom support.
Xiaomi 13 Pro: Expected Price in India
The expected price of Xiaomi 13 Pro in India is Rs 59,000 to Rs 74,500 approximately.
