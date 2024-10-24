Xiaomi 15 Series Launching on 29 October: Expected Features and Specifications

Xiaomi is set to launch its Xiaomi 15 series next week, according to a poster spotted on the Xiaomi Community app by XiaomiTime. The launch event will take place on 29 October at 7 pm local time in China, with the global launch expected to follow in the coming months.

The poster, featuring the tagline 'see every light,' suggests a focus on the camera capabilities of the new lineup. This aligns with previous leaks hinting at a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup on the Xiaomi 15.

The Xiaomi 15 series is also expected to debut Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15. This new interface is anticipated to bring a range of AI-powered features.