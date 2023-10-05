ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Wordle Answer 838 For 5 October 2023: Hints, Clues, and Solution For Thursday

Wordle 838 answer for today: Go through the hints for 5 October 2023 to find the right word.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech News
1 min read
Wordle Answer 838 For 5 October 2023: Hints, Clues, and Solution For Thursday
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Wordle is a world-famous word puzzle game that is played and enjoyed by thousands of players around the world. The game gained popularity during the Covid-19 days when people were bored at home and anted to utilize their time doing something productive. Wordle is a great game when students or elders want to spend their leisure time learning new words and enhancing their vocabulary.

We are here with a list of hints and clues for Wordle 838 today for 5 October 2023 with the answer of the day at the end. You will get 6 chances to guess the 5-letter word. Wordle is a popular web-based game developed by Josh Wardle and owned by The New York Times.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result for 4 October: Fifty Fifty FF 67 Result Out; Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result for 4 October: Fifty Fifty FF 67 Result Out; Details Here
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Wordle 838 Today: Hints & Clues for 5 October 2023

  • The word starts with the letter B.

  • The answer ends with the letter H.

  • There is one vowel in today's Wordle answer.

  • The word is a noun.

  • The meaning of the word is bouquet and bundle.

Wordle Answer 838 For 5 October 2023

Do not read ahead if you want to solve today's Wordle puzzle on your own.

Players who could not guess the answer to Wordle 838 need not feel disappointed because there will be other words to guess in the coming days and they will have a chance to revive their winning streak.

The answer to Wordle 838 on Thursday, 5 October is:

BUNCH

Also Read

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 4 October: Earn Free Rewards & Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 4 October: Earn Free Rewards & Gifts

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×