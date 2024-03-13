Wordle 998 Word of the Day for 13 March 2024: Hints, Clues, and the Solution

Wordle 998 word of the day for Wednesday, 13 March 2024, is updated on the website for daily players. You can begin your day by reading the hints and then solving the puzzle correctly. The puzzle for Wednesday can be a bit tricky for a few players as it is uncommon. However, you do not need to worry about your score because you have a few chances and the clues provided by us will be helpful.
The online word puzzle game is very popular across the globe because it allows people to improve their English vocabulary. They can learn new words every day after solving the puzzles.
Various platforms provide hints and clues so that players can get the scores. You will also find the answer at the end but take a look at it only when you are not sure or have used all your chances.
Players should follow all the rules of the game. The puzzle was created and developed by Josh Wardle. It gained the most attention in 2022 and became everyone's favourite.
Wordle 998 Hints and Clues: 13 March 2024
Wordle 998 hints and clues for Wednesday, 13 March 2024, are stated here for readers:
The word for today starts with the alphabet L.
There is a repeated alphabet in today's answer.
There are two vowels.
The word is an adjective and a noun.
Synonyms include 'community' and 'resident'.
Wordle 998 Solution for Today: 13 March 2024
Get ready to know the final answer for Wednesday. You can read till the end if you are stuck in the game but want to get the score. Read ahead only if you are here for the term today.
LOCAL
