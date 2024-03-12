Wordle 997 Answer for 12 March 2024: Hints and Clues To Guess Word of the Day

Wordle is a renowned word puzzle game developed by Josh Wardle and owned by The New York Times. Players have to guess a five-letter answer in just six attempts, failing to do so will break the winning streak, and the player will lose. Wordle answers are often tricky to predict, and today is no different. However, our online hints and clues will not only help you in guessing words of the day correctly, but you will also earn a daily score.
Let us crack today's Wordle 997 Answer for Tuesday, 12 March 2024 by finding the solution. Wordle is an amazing game owned by The New York Times, and is played by millions of users worldwide. If you are a puzzle lover, then you will enjoy playing daily Wordle.
Wordle 997: Hints and Clues Today
Follow below hints and clues to guess the Wordle 997 answer on Tuesday, 12 March 2024.
The answer starts with the letter 'H'.
The answer ends with the letter 'E'.
There are three vowels in today's Wordle answer.
Terms like breathe and haul are the synonyms.
The word is a verb.
A vowel is repeated twice
Wordle 997 Answer Today
Players who could not guess the Wordle answer today must not feel disappointed because we will reveal it to them so that they don't miss the winning streak. The answer of Wordle 997 on Tuesday, 12 March 2024 is:
HEAVE
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)