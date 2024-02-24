Wordle 980 Answer Today: Check the Hints and Clues On 24 February 2024

Wordle 980 Answer on 24 February 2024: The word puzzle Wordle was been updated to a new level on Saturday. To guess the answer to Wednesday's Wordle quickly, users must go through the hints and clues below. Wordle is a web-based puzzle played by millions of users across the globe. Before playing the game, users must be aware of the rules of the game. A five-letter word of the day has to be guessed in 6 attempts to earn a daily score, failing to do so will break the winning streak.
Wordle answers are often easy but tricky to predict. However, with the help of appropriate hints, clues, tips, and tricks players will be able to crack the level easily. Wordle game was developed by Josh Wardle and is now owned by The New York Times.
Wordle 980 Level: Hints and Clues To Guess the Solution
Follow the hints and clues below to guess the answer of the Wordle 980 level on Saturday, 24 February 2024.
The word contains two vowels.
There is one duplicate letter.
It's a noun.
Synonyms include 'musician' and 'minstrel'
Wordle Answer Today
Players who could not guess the answer to Wordle on Wednesday must not feel disappointed because we have the solution for them. The answer to Wordle 980 on Thursday, 24 February 2024 is:
PIPER
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)